Woman Found Dead in Home of Hillary Clinton’s Aide

Body discovered in garbage chute of home belonging to Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin

© press A woman's body was found in the garbage chute of Hillary Clinton's aide's home

The dead body of a woman in her 40s has been found in the home of Hillary Clinton's top aide, Huma Abedin.

The unidentified female was discovered inside the trash compactor of the New York home belonging to Clinton sidekick Abedin and her husband, disgraced former Congressman, and convicted pedophile Anthony Weiner.

Police say there are awaiting the medical examiner's report to determine the death of the woman believed to be in her late 40s.

Police were called to Weiner and Abedin's building at 1 Irving Place in Union Square, Manhatten, just before 5 pm on Tuesday evening.

The woman's dead body was found by a building maintenance worker, and police confirmed they will withhold her identity until they are able to notify the victim's family.

Speaking to NBC News, neighbors in the upmarket area say they believe the woman's death is connected to Anthony Weiner.

© press Police were called after the body was found in the garbage chute of the Abedin/Weiner home

A spokesman for the NYPD told the Daily Mail the woman's cause of death will be announced by the medical examiner.

Police do not yet know how she ended up in the trash compactor, but NBC reports her purse was found nearby.

Security footage also shows the woman walking into the apartment building shortly before she was found inside the machine, PIX11 reported.

Weiner and Abedin have owned an apartment at the address for 16 years, which was listed for rent at $11,900 a month on the same day he pleaded guilty to sexting a 15-year-old girl.

Abedin also filed for divorce that same day, but later retracted it.

The listing, posted on May 19, 2017, was taken down just days later, though it is unclear if it was down to the estranged couple struggling to find a renter, or if the property was taken off the market for other reasons.

It is believed that the apartment lay empty since.

© press The home is owned by Hillary Clinton's chief aide, Huma Abedin

Their modern apartment, located on the 14th and 15th floors, has a view that overlooks Union Square Park and extends out over the midtown skyline.

There are 670 units in the apartment block, divided into four blocks: Gramercy, Village, Park, and University.

There is a communal pool, gym and grassy rooftop for residents to enjoy.

Neighbors at the luxury apartment block told NBC when police arrived on Tuesday evening, they believed the death is related to Weiner's conviction.

The former congressman is eligible to begin his three years supervised release in August 2019.