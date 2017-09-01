State Department Official Linked to Hillary Clinton Found Dead

Special Agent Kurt Smolek's body discovered in the Potomac River, D.C.

© press Body found after mysterious disappearance of Hillary Clinton associate

The body of a missing State Department official, and Hillary Clinton associate, has been recovered from the Potomac River in the District of Columbia following his mysterious disappearance. Diplomatic Security Special Agent Kurt Smolek, 45, had been declared a "critical missing person" by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department earlier this week. Smolek was last seen on August 28, 2017, at approximately 10 pm, in the 600 Block of Water Street, Southwest, Washington, according to a Missing Person report by the DC Metropolitan Police Department. "He was last seen wearing a blue oxford shirt and khaki pants," read the report. "Kurt was last seen operating a gray 2011 GMC Terrain SUV, bearing Virginia tags XGG6532 with tinted windows." As Diplomatic Security Services of the Department of State, Mr. Smolek was tasked with global responsibilities, including the safeguarding of American diplomatic personnel, property, and classified information. DSS also has jurisdiction over classified communications, such as secure email and other platforms used by State Department officials.

Critical #MissingPerson: Kurt Smolek, 45, last seen 8/28 in the 600 block of Water St, SW. Seen him? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. pic.twitter.com/fTKyUv7Dz0 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 30, 2017