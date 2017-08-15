Megachurch Tells Trump 'God Wants the US to Start World War 3'

Pastor urges President to launch nuclear attack against North Korea

© press Texas megachurch says God wants Trump to start a nuclear war

A Texas megachurch, whose pastor has the ear of the president, has told Donald Trump that "God wants him to start World War 3". The world has been on a knife edge in recent days as tensions between the United States and North Korea reaching boiling point. Fears have mounted worldwide that we could be on the cusp of an all-out nuclear war. After Mr. Trump issued his "fire and fury" warning to the North Korean leader, one of the president's "evangelical advisers", Texas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress, announced that "God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-un".

Common Dreams reports: Jeffress went on to say he is "heartened to see that our president...will not tolerate any threat against the American people." "When President Trump draws a red line, he will not erase it, move it, or back away from it," Jeffress concluded. "Thank God for a president who is serious about protecting our country." The Washington Post notes that Jeffress became convinced Trump would become president after "sharing Wendy's cheeseburgers" with him in Iowa. Jeffress has said he believes God chose Trump for the job, and he has repeatedly invoked religious authority to justify Trump's policies, including the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Jeffress's North Korea comments prompted a backlash on social media.