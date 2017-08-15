COVER UP: YouTube Deletes Archive Of US War Crimes In Syria Evidence

Video platform comes under for removing evidence

Youtube has come under fire following video evidence of US war crimes in Syria

Youtube has come under fire following video evidence of US war crimes in Syria is 'deleted' from user accounts in a bid to remove 'terrorist content' and propaganda from its platform. Thousands of Youtube videos have been uploaded since 2011 revealing an otherwise 'hidden' insight into what is actually happening in Syria according to the founder of investigative network Bellingcat, Elliot Higgin. Higgins said that many videos revealing war crimes in Syria have been removed. Higgins also said he uploaded videos to prove the use of cluster bombs, incendiary bombs, barrel bombs, (as well as) the targeting of hospitals and other civilian structures" in the Syrian conflict.

Sky News reports: He told Sky News that while many videos he collected documenting the Syrian conflict were re-uploaded after he appealed against their deletion, the playlists those videos were organised in were gone. "The playlists were being used in various reports by different organisations, as well as being used to share information about war crimes with justice and accountability organisations. Their deletion seriously impacts our work on justice and accountability. "We've been working with the Syrian Archive to preserve as much as possible, but it's a fraction of the videos from the conflict, and it's far less accessible than YouTube." A video on YouTube shows the remains of what appears to be a barrel bomb

A spokesperson for YouTube told Sky News the platform was continuing to improve the tools that its reviewers use in video takedowns.