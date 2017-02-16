NSA Whistleblower: Intelligence Agencies Are Spying On President Trump

Confirms they are 'absolutely' tapping his phone calls

A former top NSA official has blown the whistle on the agency's illegal tapping of President Trump's phone calls, claiming that the National Security Agency is "absolutely" spying on the president.

William Binney became a famed whistleblower when he quit the NSA in 2001 after 30 years as a high-ranking intelligence agent and architect of the surveillance program.

Binney confirmed that the NSA was responsible for tapping and recording the conversation between Mr. Trump and the Austrailian Prime Minister, as well as the phone conversation he had with Mexico, before leaking it to the press.

Breitbart reports: Binney further contended the NSA may have been behind a data leak that might have revealed that Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security adviser, allegedly misled Vice President Mike Pence and other Trump administration officials about the contents of his phone calls with Russia’s ambassador to Washington.

Regarding Flynn’s case, Binney stated of the NSA:

If they weren’t behind it, they certainly had the data. Now the difference here is that FBI and CIA have direct access inside the NSA databases. So, they may be able to go directly in there and see that material there. And NSA doesn’t monitor that. They don’t even monitor their own people going into databases.

So, they don’t monitor what CIA and FBI do. And there’s no oversight or attempted oversight by any of the committees or even the FISA court. So, any way you look at it, ultimately the NSA is responsible because they are doing the collection on everybody inside the United States. Phone calls. Emails. All of that stuff.

He was speaking on the podcast edition of this reporter's talk radio program, "Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,"