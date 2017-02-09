Elijah Wood: Hollywood Is Run By A Powerful Elite Pedophile Ring

Actor exposes pedophilia and links to Washington child abuse

Actor Elija Wood has come forward to expose the true nature of Hollywood pedophilia, claiming that the entire industry is run by a powerful pedophile ring that's shielded by elite ties in Washington D.C.

The 35-year-old said that Hollywood is in the grip of a child sexual abuse scandal that involves "very powerful figures" that are protected by political connections "right at the top".

The former child star, who made his debut in Back To The Future II aged 8, said that he was lucky to be protected by his mother when he first arrived in Hollywood, and he didn't attend the types of parties where the pedophiles would pray on the young actors.

Fellow former child actor, Corey Feldman, recently revealed his experiences as a child star in Hollywood and described how himself and his best friend, Corey Haim, were molested by "powerful older men" who surrounded children "like vultures" at parties organized by Tinsel Town elites.

Feldman attributes Haim's molestation to his drink and drug-fueled demise that led to his eventual death.

Elija Wood claims that the Hollywood scandal is on a scale similar to that of Jimmy Savile in the UK, in which the former TV star, who had a close relationship with the British Royal Family, was not only a serial pedophile that had abused literally hundreds of children, but he was also a procurer of children for elite pedophile rings.