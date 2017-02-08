Clinton Foundation Quits Haiti Amid Child Trafficking Arrests

Announce 'cutting programs' as Haitian police raid pedo ring

The Clinton Foundation announced that it was pulling out of Haiti right before Haitian police began making raids in a child trafficking sting, which resulted in the rescue of 31 children from a human trafficking and pedophile ring, and saw 12 perpetrators arrested.

The foundation, set up by Bill and Hillary Clinton, said in a statement that it was "cutting its programs in Haiti" and that it would be "spinning them into separate entities".

The timing of the announcement has raised a lot of question regarding the real reason for withdrawal, especially as it was revealed that people had advance knowledge of the police raids after radio host, Glenn Beck, tweeted about the imminent arrests hours before they took place.

